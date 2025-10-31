Cyprus’ Industrial Production Index reached 91.1 units in August 2025, using 2021 as the base year set at 100 units, according to the Statistical Service (Cystat).

This represented an increase of 0.8 per cent compared with August 2024.

For the period January to August 2025, the index recorded a rise of 2.8 per cent compared with the same period last year.

The manufacturing sector saw an increase of 1.7 per cent year-on-year, while water supply and materials recovery grew by 3.3 per cent.

In contrast, mining and quarrying and electricity supply fell by 2.8 per cent and 2.6 per cent respectively.

Within manufacturing, the largest gains compared with August 2024 were observed in basic metals and fabricated metal products, which rose by 11.8 per cent.

Wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture, followed with an increase of 8.6 per cent, while other non-metallic mineral products rose by 4.8 per cent.

By contrast, the biggest declines were recorded in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products, which dropped by 11.1 per cent, and in paper and paper products and printing, which fell by 10.5 per cent.

Looking at the period from January to August 2025 compared with the same months in 2024, the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products recorded the largest increase, up 8.4 per cent.

Water collection, treatment and supply grew by 7.8 per cent, while wood and products of wood and cork rose by 7.7 per cent.

Further gains were registered in basic metals and fabricated metal products, which increased by 6.9 per cent, in rubber and plastic products, which grew by 6.4 per cent, and in furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment, which advanced by 6.3 per cent.

Conversely, the steepest declines during the same period were seen in paper and paper products and printing, which dropped by 13.3 per cent, in textiles, wearing apparel and leather products, which declined by 5.8 per cent, and in electricity supply, which decreased by 2.7 per cent.

The Industrial Production Index uses 2021 as the base year, meaning it reflects monthly changes in production compared with the average monthly production of that year.