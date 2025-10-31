Cyprus recorded a negative annual financial position of -€29.27 billion in 2024, according to the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

As of December 31, 2024, total assets in financial instruments across the economy amounted to €795.27bn, with 50.3 per cent in equity and shares, 17.2 per cent in currency and deposits, and 18.8 per cent in loans.

Conversely, total liabilities reached €824.54bn, consisting of 50.8 per cent in equity and shares, 25 per cent in loans, and 12.1 per cent in currency and deposits.

The financial assets of households stood at €61.34bn by the end of 2024.

Of this, 53 per cent was held in cash and deposits, 0.8 per cent in loans, 3.6 per cent in debt securities, and 24.8 per cent in equities.

Household loans totalled €19.87bn, with the debt-to-Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio estimated at 57.2 per cent.

In the non-financial corporations sector, total assets amounted to €70.48bn, of which 20.6 per cent were in cash and deposits, 6.9 per cent in loans, 0.7 per cent in debt securities, and 37.7 per cent in equities.

Loans in this sector reached €41.58bn, resulting in a debt-to-GDP ratio of 119.6 per cent.

According to the statement, financial corporations held assets of €630.41bn, while general government assets stood at €32.31bn.

The rest of the world’s financial assets with Cyprus reached €592.75bn.