The end of October marks the end of the harvest and Zambartas Winery in Ayios Amvrosios is celebrating in style. This Saturday, the winery has planned a memorable autumnal evening with fine wine and live music by exemplary island musicians.

The party kicks off at 5pm and an hour later the live music begins. Under the grapevine, the star act of Fengaros Festival Fuzz Bus will perform live with the iconic Cypriot singer Michalis Tterlikkas, presenting their unique set ‘Out of Our Comfort Zone’.

This special performance will bring contemporary versions of Cypriot folk songs such as Treis Elies tziai mia Tomata, I Vraka, Asierombasma, reimagined without traditional instruments, and instead performed with drums, bass, guitar and keyboards. Before and after this one-hour performance, Fuzz Bus will keep the energy high with their modern soul, jazz and funk music.

Apart from the music, there will be a variety of wines to enjoy, by the glass or bottle, as well as tasty bites from the winery’s food station, Cypriot iced tea and nuts. Included in the €30 tickets is entrance to the live performance, a glass of wine and a choice of chicken gyros, pulled pork bun or vegetarian aloo gobi. Children’s tickets are €20 and instead of wine, they get a fruit juice.

“Let’s toast to the end of the harvest and the success of the new wines,” say organisers, “dance under the vine and welcome the new season together.”

End of Harvest Party

Live music with Fuzz Bus and Michalis Tterlikkas, food and wine. November 1. Zambartas Winery, Agios Amvrosios, Limassol district. 5pm-10pm. Pre-booking is essential. Tel: 25-942424