Paphos is expected to maintain around 10,500 accommodation units in full operation between December 2025 and March 2026, despite several establishments suspending activity during the quieter winter months, according to the Paphos regional tourism board (Etap).

The figure, which represents about 35 per cent of the district’s total licensed capacity, remains unchanged from last winter, based on a joint survey by Etap in cooperation with the Paphos branches of the Cyprus hoteliers association (Pasyxe), the Association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) and individual hoteliers.

The available capacity spans all types of accommodation, with most hotels and resorts closing only between December and February.

However, Etap said there are no official data on short-term rental properties that continue to operate year-round or seasonally.

Although Paphos maintains a relatively steady air connection during the winter months, with around 125 incoming flights per week from 40 airports, the upcoming season is expected to remain challenging.

Etap said government incentives aimed at preventing hotel closures “have not yielded the desired results.”

The agency urged the state to introduce stronger support measures to lower operating costs for tourism and hospitality businesses, and to step up promotion in key source markets.

It also called for incentives to airlines and tour operators to help reduce seasonality and extend the tourism season.

Etap’s long-term goal is to keep around 17,000 licensed units in operation and achieve higher year-round occupancy rates.

“Paphos has all the guarantees to secure full-year tourism activity in the coming years,” the announcement concluded.