Cyprus is expected to experience mostly clear weather on Saturday, with periods of increased high cloud cover, according to the meteorological service. Winds will blow mainly from the northwest to northeast, initially variable, remaining light to moderate at 3 to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to slightly rough.

Temperatures will rise to around 30C inland, about 28C on the southern and eastern coasts, 26C on the remaining coastal areas, and 23C in the higher mountains. These levels are above the seasonal average for early November.

On Saturday evening, conditions will remain mostly clear with occasional high clouds. Winds will stay light, mainly from the northwest to northeast, at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will remain calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will fall to 13C inland, 17C along the coasts, and around 10C in the higher mountainous areas.

On Sunday, high cloud cover is expected to increase. By Monday, skies will become partly cloudy at times due to medium and high-level clouds. On Tuesday afternoon, increased local cloudiness could bring isolated showers over the mountains.

No significant change in temperature is expected through Tuesday, with levels staying well above the average for this time of year, the meteorological service said.