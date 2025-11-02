Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos on Saturday and Sunday met officials from a number of countries participating in the Manama Dialogue, held under the auspices of the International Institute for Strategic Studies in Bahrain.

On Sunday morning, he was one of the speakers in a panel entitled Maritime sSecurity as a Regional and Global Obligation.

On the sidelines, in separate meetings he met EU Special Representative for the Sahel region Joao Cravinho and EU Special Representative for the Horn of Africa Annette Weber.

He discussed issues related to the upcoming Cyprus Presidency of the Council of the EU wih them.

Earlier he had met UK Secretary of State Yvette Cooper and discussed further strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, and promoting the Cyprus-UK Strategic Dialogue.

The minister also met US Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum with whom he discussed the deepening of the strategic cooperation between Cyprus and the US, and cooperation on energy and security issues in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He also met his Palestinian and Bahraini counterparts Varsen Aghabekian Shahin and DrAbdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.