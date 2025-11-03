British prosecutors on Monday charged a 32-year-old man with ten counts of attempted murder following a mass stabbing on a London-bound train that left multiple passengers injured on Saturday, including a train worker critically but now stable.
Anthony Williams has also been charged with one count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article over an earlier incident in east London.
He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
