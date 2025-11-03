A weak high-pressure system is affecting Cyprus on Monday, with a low-pressure area expected from Wednesday, according to the meteorological service. Thin layers of dust will occasionally be present in the atmosphere over the next few days.

Throughout Monday, periods of increased medium and high cloud are expected, with isolated and mainly light showers possible. In some cases, the rain may be accompanied by thunder. Winds will blow mainly from the northeast to southeast, and from the southwest to northwest in the island’s western and southwestern areas, at light to moderate strength, between 3 and 4 Beaufort.

By late afternoon, winds will turn generally south-westerly to north-westerly at similar strength. The sea will be calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will rise to around 30C inland, about 29C along the southern and eastern coasts, 27C on the western and northern coasts, and around 22C in the higher mountains.

On Monday evening, increased medium and high cloud will persist initially, but the weather will gradually become mostly clear. Winds will blow mainly from the northwest to northeast, and from the southeast along northern coasts, remaining light at around 3 Beaufort. The sea will stay calm to slightly rough. Temperatures will drop to around 15C inland and in the mountains, and about 18C along the coast.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, most areas will experience mainly clear skies, though some local clouds may appear. Isolated showers are possible over the mountains during the afternoon.

By Thursday, local clouds are expected at intervals, bringing occasional isolated showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly over mountainous areas, the interior, and the east.

Temperatures are not expected to change significantly through Thursday, remaining well above the seasonal average for early November.