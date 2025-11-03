A serious road accident involving two families occurred around 6.10pm on Sunday, on the Axylos – Nata road in the Paphos district, the police confirmed on Monday.

Police said a car driven by a 42-year-old man, with his 38-year-old wife and their three children aged 8, 6 and 3, collided under still unclear circumstances with another car driven by a 29-year-old man. In the second vehicle were his 27-year-old wife and their three children, a five-month-old girl, a four-year-old girl and a two-year-old boy.

Emergency services took all those involved to Paphos general hospital. Doctors found that the 42-year-old driver was not injured and was discharged. His 38-year-old wife suffered a sternum fracture and remains in hospital for treatment.

Their 8-year-old daughter sustained a lung contusion, while their 6-year-old son suffered a pelvic fracture. The 3-year-old daughter was unhurt but kept in hospital as a precaution.

From the second car, the five-month-old infant had a head haematoma, the two-year-old boy a laceration, and the four-year-old girl bruises to her head.

All children were later transferred to Makarios hospital in Nicosia for further care. The 29-year-old driver and his 27-year-old wife were kept at Paphos general hospital for observation as a precaution.

Police said all nine people involved are in stable condition. Investigations are under way to determine the exact cause of the collision.