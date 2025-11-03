Investigations into the death of a sea turtle have been launched after the animal was found dead by a swimmer in the protected area of Timi, the fisheries department said on Monday.

Fisheries department director Marina Argyrou said that as of now, it could not be ruled out that the animal had died due to fishnets, which she said was one of the most common causes of death for sea turtles.

According to the swimmer who discovered the turtle, fishing nets had been set up in the protected area.

Argyrou said that the that the protocol to be followed in such cases is to notify the local authority for the purpose of the disposal of the deceased animal, adding that investigations into the case were currently ongoing.