Chief Superintendent Vyron Vyronos officially took office as the police spokesperson on Monday.

Originally from Limassol, Vyronos brings extensive policing experience, having served in local police stations, the Limassol police headquarters, the central police departments, and the Cyprus police academy as school commander for sergeants and constables.

He also holds a degree in criminal justice from the University of Portsmouth and a master’s in terrorism and security studies from the University of St Andrews.

“I assume this duty fully aware of the responsibility it carries,” Vyronos stated, emphasising the police’s priority is to provide the public with accurate and responsible information.

With his new role, he expressed “a sincere intention to strengthen our cooperation, based on mutual trust, respect, and transparency,” and thanked the media “for the role you play daily in informing society.”