Certain Tesla vehicles may have an issue with the electrically controlled door handle, the road transport department (TOM) warned on Tuesday.

The warning follows a preliminary investigation launched by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) into Model Y Tesla cars produced in 2021.

The probe focuses on door handle malfunctions occurring under low voltage conditions, which may cause difficulty in opening them.

TOM stressed that these vehicles have internal manual door handles for use during faults. Owners should consult their manuals to learn how to operate them and ensure all passengers know their location and use.

Tesla owners should check for recalls on the official Tesla recall page or EU Safety Gate announcements.

They are also cautioned against using the vehicle if the door handle malfunctions until repaired.

For details or to report incidents, contact [email protected].