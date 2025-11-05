The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BoCCF) proudly presents Tefkros, the first interactive museum guide with artificial intelligence – a pioneering innovation that connects cultural heritage with technological development, offering the public a unique, personalised and interactive guided tour experience.

With the innovative and pioneering Tefkros, Cyprus proves that our cultural heritage can be promoted through modern means that inspire, educate and excite. The Foundation thus reinforces its role as a bridge between tradition and the future, placing culture at the heart of technological progress.

Tefkros is not just a technological achievement; it is living proof that history and innovation can coexist. With the help of artificial intelligence, it offers visitors a personalised experience of knowledge and communication, enabling young and old alike to learn about Cypriot culture in a completely new and exciting way.

In the first stage, Tefkros will guide the public through the Numismatic Museum and will then be integrated into the Foundation’s other museums and temporary exhibitions.

With the introduction of Tefkros, the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation is once again taking a bold leap into the future of cultural heritage, combining artificial intelligence with the richness of our historical and archaeological tradition.

From vision to reality

Tefkros was born from a simple sketch, an idea of the Foundation’s Director, Dr Yiannis Toumazis.

With the help of artificial intelligence, the sketch was converted into a two-dimensional image, developed into a three-dimensional model and finally brought to life.

The robot is approximately 75 centimetres tall, weighs less than 7 kilogrammes, and was constructed entirely with advanced 3D printing from durable polymer materials.

Design inspired by ancient Cyprus

Tefkros body is coated in reddish-brown and decorated with geometric patterns inspired by the material culture of ancient Cyprus.

The result is impressive: Tefkros looks more like an ancient artifact than a machine, bridging the craftsmanship of ancient Cypriot artisans with modern robotic innovation.

Digital face with human expression

Its head has a screen that displays human expressions—smiles, curiosity, or wonder—

enabling natural and immediate interaction with visitors and offering personal learning and communication experience.

Artificial Intelligence at the service of culture

Tefkros is powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms, is constantly updated with new content, answers questions, and tailors’ information to each visitor’s profile and interests. In this way, it transforms a visit to the museum into a lively dialogue with cultural heritage.

A milestone for Cyprus

Tefkros is not just a robot; it is a milestone, a symbol that unites our historic tradition with technological progress. With its presentation, Cyprus emerges as an international pioneer, showing that cultural heritage and the future can coexist creatively.

In this way, Tefkros is not just a tour guide, he is a storyteller and conversationalist, a living bridge connecting the past with the digital age.

Who was Tefkros?

Tefkros is the mythical founder of Salamis, Cyprus, son of Telamon, king of Salamis, Attica.

According to legend, after the end of the Trojan War, he arrived on our island, where he founded the city of Salamis, near present-day Famagusta.

His name symbolises the creation of a new world, just like the modern Tefkros, who is ushering in a new era in the museum experience.

Tefkros will be available to the public at the Numismatic Museum on specific dates and times, which will be announced shortly.

Tefkros was created by Elpidoforos Anastasiou, PhD Candidate, Cyprus University of Technology. The project was carried out as part of the STEAM Space and AI research at the Eratosthenes Centre of Excellence.