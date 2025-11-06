Cyprus on Thursday became the first country to reveal who it will send to compete at next year’s Eurovision song contest – the competition’s 70th edition – being represented by artist-songwriter Antigoni, public broadcaster CyBC announced on Thursday.

Antigoni Buxton, known by her stage name Antigoni, is a British Greek Cypriot singer, born and raised in London.

The song she will sing at the contest is to be revealed, but as the first announced act for Vienna 2026, Antigoni will also premiere the contest’s introduction videos, which will be released on Eurovision’s social media channels each time a new performer is confirmed.

Vienna was confirmed as the host city for next year’s contest in August, following JJ’s victory for Austria at last year’s contest in Switzerland.

The grand final will take place on Saturday, May 16, at the Wiener Stadthalle, Austria’s largest indoor arena. The semifinals will be held earlier that week on Tuesday May 12 and Thursday May 14.