Operations at Limassol port remain at a standstill as a strike by category A lorry transporters continues, causing what the Cyprus shipping agents association on Thursday described as an “operational short circuit”.

The strike, organised by the Pan-Cyprian transporters’ union, began on November 3 and remains unresolved. It has severely disrupted activity at the Limassol container terminal, where full containers cannot be collected. Storage areas are now full, and ships are forced to remain idle both inside the port and at the Limassol anchorage.

Shipping companies operating regular routes have already altered their schedules, with some omitting Cyprus entirely. The shipping agents association warned that the disruption threatens the smooth functioning of the supply chain, imports and exports, and Cyprus’ reputation as a maritime and commercial hub.

Ports across Cyprus are under severe pressure, with incoming ships potentially having to leave without unloading cargo. The Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) said the situation risks delays in container arrivals and warned of mounting challenges ahead of the Christmas season.

Around 1,900 tonnes of perishable goods, including fresh fruit, vegetables, fish, and meat, are at risk of spoilage, potentially causing significant financial losses for suppliers.

The Pan-Cyprian transporters’ union cited unresolved issues with the transport ministry as the cause of the work stoppage. Key points of dispute include container height regulations, registration of extendable skeletal semitrailers, charges for containers’ waiting days, and restrictions on releasing containers without fault by the transporter. The union said some proposed solutions, particularly regarding tachographs, could have resolved the issues if implemented.

Retailers have raised concerns over the disruption. The Pan-Cyprian retailers’ association (Pasyle) warned of potential multi-million-euro losses if the strike continues. Pasyle president Marios Antoniou said on Tuesday that the retail sector imports perishable products daily, which cannot be returned or reimbursed if spoiled. He stressed the timing is particularly damaging, coinciding with Black Friday and the Christmas and New Year shopping season, when timely delivery is crucial for both businesses and consumers.

Keve criticised the strike for imposing disproportionate costs on businesses and consumers. The chamber called for urgent cooperation to end the strike and urged transporters to take responsibility for part of the costs caused by storage charges and product losses.

The union held an emergency general assembly on November 4 in Choirokoitia to discuss supporting trailer transporters and related issues. Representatives said proposed solutions from authorities could have helped operations without additional costs, but were not implemented.

The strike shows no immediate signs of ending, leaving Cyprus’ ports, supply chains, and businesses under sustained pressure.