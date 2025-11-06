Operations at Limassol port resumed on Thursday after the heads of category A transporters’ associations decided to suspend strike measures following consultations with their members.

According to government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis, the association heads met on Thursday with President Nikos Christodoulides and Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades to discuss the reasons behind the strike.

The strike, organised by the Pan-Cyprian transporters’ union, began on November 3. It severely disrupted activity at the Limassol container terminal, where full containers could not be collected. Storage areas were full, and ships were forced to remain idle both inside the port and at the Limassol anchorage.

Shipping companies operating regular routes were forced to alter their schedules, with some omitting Cyprus entirely. The shipping agents association had warned that the disruption threatened the smooth functioning of the supply chain, imports and exports, and Cyprus’ reputation as a maritime and commercial hub.

The Cyprus chamber of commerce and industry (Keve) had said the situation was risking delays in container arrivals and warned of mounting challenges ahead of the Christmas season.

Around 1,900 tonnes of perishable goods, including fresh fruit, vegetables, fish, and meat, were at risk of spoilage, potentially causing significant financial losses for suppliers.

The Pan-Cyprian transporters’ union cited unresolved issues with the transport ministry as the cause of the work stoppage. Key points of dispute included container height regulations, registration of extendable skeletal semitrailers, charges for containers’ waiting days, and restrictions on releasing containers without fault by the transporter.

Retailers also raised concerns over the disruption. The Pan-Cyprian retailers’ association (Pasyle) warned of potential multi-million-euro losses if the strike continued. Pasyle president Marios Antoniou said the timing was particularly damaging ahead of the Christmas and New Year shopping season.

During the discussion with authorities, and following communication with the law office, it was agreed that the cabinet, at its next session on November 11, would approve amendments to the motor vehicles and road traffic laws from 1972 to 2025. At the same time, after consultation with House transport committee chairman Marinos Mousiouttas, it was agreed that the amendments would be submitted to Parliament under an urgent procedure for approval at the next plenary session on November 13, and subsequently published in the official gazette of the republic.

Concluding, Letymbiotis explained that the heads of the category A transporters’ associations, following consultation with their members, decided to suspend strike measures.