President Nikos Christodoulides will travel to Berlin on November 14 for a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Mertz, deputy government spokesman Sebastian Hille announced on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled for 1pm local time, after which the two leaders are expected to make statements to the media.

Hille said the talks will focus primarily on the priorities of the upcoming Cypriot presidency of the Council of the EU.

Cyprus is set to assume the rotating presidency at the start of the new year and discussions in Berlin are expected to centre on the government’s agenda and the broader challenges facing the EU.