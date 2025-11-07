A number of publicly listed Cypriot firms on Friday announced upcoming meetings and key financial decisions, including scheduling board meetings to review mid-year results and ratifying a material transaction with a related party.

Unifast Finance & Investments Public Company Ltd announced that its board of directors will convene on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The purpose of the meeting is to examine and approve the unaudited financial results for the period of January to June 2025.

Similarly, CPI Holdings Public Company Limited also announced that its board of directors will meet on Monday, November 17, 2025.

This meeting is scheduled to examine and approve the unaudited financial results for the same six-month period of January to June 2025.

Both companies issued their announcements concerning the meeting dates on November 7, 2025.

Philoktimatiki Public Limited, meanwhile, announced a decision reached at its extraordinary general meeting (EGM), which took place on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 11:30 a.m.

The EGM was held at the company’s offices in Nicosia.

The meeting was convened to approve a material transaction of the company with a related party.

This approval was sought for the purpose of harmonisation with relevant legislation and International Accounting Standard 24 (IAS24) on Related Party Disclosures.

Specifically, a resolution was passed for the granting of a loan of €120,000 to the firm from its holding company, Euroinvestment & Finance Plc Ltd.