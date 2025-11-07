ASBISc Enterprises Plc, a Cyprus-based distributor of ICT and IoT products across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, reported robust financial results for the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2025.

According to an announcement released this week, the company also agreed on a resolution to pay an interim dividend of $11.1 million from its 2025 profits.

“All 55,500,000 of the Company’s shares are subject to the interim dividend, which means $0.20 per share,” the board said.

The record date for the dividend is set for November 17, 2025, with the payment date scheduled for November 27, 2025.

The company clarified that the dividend distribution will not exceed the limits specified under Article 169 of the Cyprus Code of Commercial Companies.

ASBISc Enterprises Plc, established in 1990 and headquartered in Limassol, Cyprus, operates as a leading Value Add Distributor, developer, and provider of ICT and IoT products, solutions, and services.

The company serves markets across Central and Eastern Europe, the Baltic states, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, and North Africa, supporting operations in 34 countries with 31 warehouses and supplying products directly to customers in around 60 countries.

The company distributes IT components to assemblers, system integrators, local brands, and retailers, as well as A-branded finished products, including smartphones, desktop PCs, laptops, servers, and networking equipment.

“We completed Q3 2025 in very good style, and we consider it a very successful quarter both in terms of revenues and profitability,” the management said.

The company highlighted that double-digit sales growth was driven by AI server components, data centre building blocks, and smartphone sales, with record performance for both new and older iPhone models.

“Already in Q3 2025, our sales in Kazakhstan have increased by 24 per cent on a year-on-year basis,” the board said, noting improved revenues following new regulations reducing illicit electronics trade and a stable economy supported by natural resource exports.

In Ukraine, the company reported a challenging environment due to the ongoing war. “Despite all difficulties, our approach to this market remains unchanged,” the board said, adding that ASBIS ensures receivables and stock are protected.

In the Czech Republic, the company’s subsidiary, ASBIS CZ, acquired CPT Praha, a major distributor of premium audio brands including ONKYO, KLIPSCH, JAMO, and TEAC, strengthening its position in both the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

South Africa continues to see dynamic growth, validating the company’s investment strategy in the region.

Q3 2025 results showed revenues of $929.5 million, up 28.7 per cent compared to Q3 2024.

Gross profit margin reached 7.03 per cent, while operating profit (EBIT) rose 22.7 per cent to $23.3 million from $19.0 million in Q3 2024.

The net profit amounted to $11.6 million, up 23 per cent from $9.5 million in the same period last year.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenues of $2.615 billion, up 25.6 per cent, and a net profit after tax of $31.1 million, compared to $29.6 million in 2024.

Key markets contributing to revenue growth included the Commonwealth of Independent States and Central & Eastern Europe, with smartphones, servers, server blocks, and CPUs leading sales.

Among countries with the highest growth, Taiwan recorded 655 per cent, the Netherlands 117 per cent, and Slovakia 61 per cent growth in Q3 2025.

Other significant developments include ASBIS Africa receiving the Authorized Economic Operator certificate from the South African Revenue Service, enhancing its role in the international supply chain.

The company also signed an investment agreement with RobotiFAI, an American-Swiss tech start-up leveraging AI for financial process automation.

ASBIS Africa achieved Level 3 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment status with 51 per cent black ownership.

Breezy, a subsidiary of ASBIS, launched a trade-in solution with Orange Poland, enabling seamless online and in-store device recycling and refurbishment.

The board reiterated commitment to a hefty dividend policy, aligned with supporting the company’s growth and rewarding investors.

Looking ahead, ASBIS expects Q4 2025 to continue strong sales growth driven by AI and data centre infrastructure.

The company plans to expand further in Africa, particularly in Tunisia, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast, while consolidating positions in Central and Eastern Europe.

Breezy’s trade-in business is operational in nine countries and supported by an AI-powered robotic grading facility in Poland, capable of grading around 1 million devices annually and refurbishing about 320,000 smartphones.

The company warned of challenges including the war in Ukraine, illicit trading in main markets, currency fluctuations, competitive pressure, inventory obsolescence, and high debt costs.

“We are closely monitoring the situation, which is extremely tough for us,” the board said regarding Kazakhstan.

ASBIS aims to develop its own-brand business, offering higher gross profit margins in categories like home appliances and gaming products, operating under a back-to-back scheme to control quality.

The company also monitors environmental and climate risks, including acute and chronic physical risks, which may affect production and supply chains globally.

Despite these risks, ASBIS reported stable profitability and operational resilience, reflecting adaptability to market conditions and careful financial management.