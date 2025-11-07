The volume of retail trade decreased marginally by 0.1 per cent in the euro area and remained stable in the European Union (EU) in September 2025, according to preliminary estimates by Eurostat.

This slight decline in the euro area and stability in the EU followed a decrease of 0.1 per cent in both zones in August 2025.

On a year-on-year basis, however, the calendar-adjusted retail sales index showed growth, increasing by 1.0 per cent in the euro area and by 1.3 per cent in the EU compared with September 2024.

Among member states for which data were available, Cyprus recorded the highest annual increase in total retail trade volume, surging by 8.5 per cent.

This robust growth placed Cyprus significantly ahead of the next highest increases, which were observed in Malta at 6.6 per cent and Bulgaria at 5.7 per cent.

In contrast, decreases in annual retail trade volume were observed in Italy, falling by 2.3 per cent, Romania, which dropped by 2.1 per cent, Belgium at 0.8 per cent, and Austria with a marginal decline of 0.1 per cent.

Looking at the monthly comparison for September 2025 versus August 2025, the volume of retail trade in the euro area remained stable for food, drinks, and tobacco.

However, it decreased for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by 0.2 per cent, and automotive fuel in specialised stores, which fell by 1.0 per cent.

In the broader EU, the volume of retail trade decreased for food, drinks, and tobacco by 0.2 per cent.

It remained stable for non-food products (except automotive fuel). Automotive fuel in specialised stores decreased by 0.9 per cent in the EU.

Among member states with available data, the largest monthly decreases in total retail trade volume were recorded in Lithuania, falling by 1.1 per cent, with Latvia and Slovenia both seeing a 0.7 per cent drop, as well as Italy, which decreased by 0.6 per cent.

The highest monthly increases were observed in Luxembourg and Malta, both rising by 1.7 per cent, followed by Estonia at 1.5 per cent and Slovakia with a 1.4 per cent increase.

In terms of annual change for the euro area in September 2025 compared with September 2024, the volume of retail trade increased for food, drinks, and tobacco by 1.0 per cent.

It also increased for non-food products (except automotive fuel) by 1.4 per cent.

However, the volume decreased for automotive fuel in specialised stores by 0.7 per cent.

Across the EU, the annual volume of retail trade increased for food, drinks, and tobacco by 0.5 per cent., as well as for non-food products (except automotive fuel), which rose by 1.9 per cent.

Automotive fuel in specialised stores also saw an increase in volume in the EU, rising by 0.5 per cent.