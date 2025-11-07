The European Union has adopted stricter visa rules for Russian nationals in light of what it calls the “weaponisation of migration, acts of sabotage and potential misuse of visas”.

Russian nationals will no longer be eligible for multiple-entry visas and must apply for a new visa each time they travel to the EU, a statement from the European Commission read. It said the aim was to protect public policy and security.

There will be limited exceptions for dissidents, independent journalists and human rights defenders.

“Starting a war and expecting to move freely in Europe is hard to justify,” EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on X.

“The EU is tightening visa rules for Russian nationals amid continued drone disruptions and sabotage on European soil. Travelling to the EU is a privilege, not a given.”