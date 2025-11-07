Eurolife has entered a strategic partnership with the Karaiskakio Foundation, seeking to bolster research efforts and humanitarian work, as well as inspiring a culture of giving across Cyprus.

“The goal is to strengthen the foundation’s research and educational work, as well as to cultivate the values of volunteerism and social contribution among Cyprus’ younger generation,” the company said in an announcement released on Friday.

“This collaboration falls within Eurolife’s Corporate Social Responsibility framework and reflects the company’s values of supporting life, health, and hope,” the company added.

In a statement, Eurolife general manager Athena Shipilli Tsingi said that the company takes deep pride in supporting the Karaiskakio Foundation’s mission.

“As Eurolife, we deeply honour the Foundation’s contribution and feel proud to support its efforts in giving life and hope to our fellow human beings,” she said.

“Our partnership with the Karaiskakio Foundation is an act of responsibility and solidarity that enhances social cohesion and human dignity,” she added.

On his part, Karaiskakio Foundation general manager Pavlos Kosteas expressed his gratitude to Eurolife for its support, describing the collaboration as a vital milestone.

“Eurolife’s support represents a significant step forward in strengthening our mission,” he said.

“The long-term and meaningful collaboration that begins today fills us with optimism for the future and empowers us to continue our work with even greater momentum,” Kosteas added.

“Faithful to its vision of a society with more care and solidarity, Eurolife continues to invest in initiatives that promote health, science, and volunteerism, substantially advancing social progress and human life,” the company concluded.