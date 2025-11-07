Employer organisation Keve on Friday confirmed its decision to reject the government’s deal on the cost-of-living allowance (CoLA) and, in agreement with OEV, called on the government and the trade unions to return to the negotiating table.

The employers said regulating CoLA should take into account the recommendations of the International Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank, modernising CoLA, implementing it on scales to the benefit of low-income workers and not create inflationary pressure.

Keve said the announcement was made in full agreement with OEV.