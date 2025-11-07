What has been described as “a joyful addition” has arrived at Pafos Zoo as one of its Vietnamese pot-bellied sows has given birth to a litter of four piglets.

After a gestation period lasting three months, three weeks, and three days, the newborns arrived weighing just over one kilogram each.

Though small at birth, these piglets have an impressive growth journey ahead of them. Each will grow to approximately 50kg, but they won’t reach full maturity until they are between four and five years old.

Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs are known for their strong social nature, living in groups and maintaining strong family bonds into adulthood.

Their intelligence rivals that of apes and dolphins, making them one of the most intelligent animals at the zoo.