A detention order for a 30-year-old convict has been renewed for another six days in connection with the premeditated murder of 49-year-old businessman Stavros Demosthenous, police confirmed on Friday.

The suspect is alleged to have given instructions, from a mobile phone used inside the central prisons, for the purchase of the motorcycle on which the perpetrators fled after setting fire to the van used in the murderous ambush. His lawyer did not object to the remand-renewal application.

Three other people remain in custody in connection with the case. A 58-year-old man and a 30-year-old man are alleged to have been involved in the sale of the motorcycle.

Police say the 30-year-old, who is serving a sentence for drugs offences, is suspected of arranging the purchase of the motorcycle alleged to have been used by the killers. Investigators say he gave instructions while in custody.

A 31-year-old man is alleged to have arranged false licence plates for a stolen vehicle that was used to follow the victim and to aid the escape of two 28-year-old Georgian suspects, who were arrested in Thessaloniki and are awaiting extradition to Cyprus.

One is alleged to have been the motorcycle rider and the other to have assisted his escape.

On 17 October, 49-year-old businessman Stavros Demosthenous was shot while a passenger in a car driven by his 18-year-old son in Ayios Athanasios, Limassol. Police say the attack came from a vehicle travelling ahead of them.

A van believed to have been used in the attack was later set on fire and abandoned. A motorcycle thought to have been used in the getaway was found abandoned in the Limassol area.

Forensic tests are under way on items seized, including DNA taken from jerry-cans found in a stolen Mitsubishi Colt. Police told court that DNA traces from those cans linked one suspect to the stolen vehicle.

At least eight people have been arrested in connection with the inquiry. Two men aged 44 and 51 were recently released by a court after judges said there was insufficient fresh evidence to keep them detained.

Police say telecommunications data, CCTV and forensic evidence are being analysed as part of the investigation.