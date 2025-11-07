Several people fell ill after a suspicious package was opened at a US military base in Maryland, though they were evaluated and released, the US military said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday at Joint Base Andrews, outside Washington, DC. Authorities at the base said the package did not contain any white powder, a warning sign that can alert people of danger.

The base, roughly 15 miles (24 km) southeast of the White House in Washington, DC, is used by the president, vice president and cabinet leaders to travel around the country and world.

The base said in a statement that the individuals who felt sick were in stable condition and did not require hospitalisation.

First responders determined there was no immediate threat from the package and operations had returned to normal, the statement added.

The news was first reported by CNN, which said an initial field test from the HAZMAT team did not detect anything hazardous.