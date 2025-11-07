Breaking news is shaking the crypto market as investors rush toward one of the fastest-selling presales of 2025 — Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Nearly 90% of its current presale phase is already sold, and analysts are calling it one of the most exciting defi projects to watch. With its mix of real-world lending utility, passive income rewards, and a fast-growing community, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming the answer for those wondering what crypto to invest in right now.

The presale of Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is in Phase 6, priced at just $0.035 per token. The project has raised around $18.5 million and has more than 17,800 holders already on board. Out of a total supply of four billion tokens, the current phase is almost complete, and Phase 7 will raise the price to $0.04 — a 15% increase. Those who entered in Phase 1 at $0.01 have already seen their holdings grow more than 3.5X, even before any exchange listings. Analysts who rightly predicted the BTC trajectory are saying that the current phase is the perfect time to acquire MUTMs and waiting long may cost you at least 15% at every presale phase.

Real earning power through P2C and P2P lending

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will introduce real earning use cases that go far beyond traditional staking. Its Peer-to-Contract (P2C) lending system will allow users to lend stablecoins like USDC or DAI directly into audited smart contracts. For instance, a user lending $20,000 in USDC will earn around $3,000 in one year — a strong annual return for a defi crypto project that focuses on sustainability.

Borrowers will post assets such as AVAX or ADA as collateral, unlocking liquidity without selling their holdings. Every loan, repayment, and interest payment may directly or indirectly involve MUTM tokens, creating a continuous demand cycle inside the ecosystem. This flow of activity ensures that the token remains actively used instead of sitting idle, giving it purpose and long-term value.

Alongside the P2C model, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will offer Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending. This feature will open a new frontier in decentralized finance by allowing users to negotiate direct loan terms. It will especially benefit meme and niche token holders like DOGE or PEPE, who will be able to borrow or lend against their holdings with flexible rates and durations. This approach will give smaller communities and lesser-known tokens access to liquidity — something centralized exchanges rarely provide.

Every transaction, whether from P2C or P2P lending, will add to the system’s overall revenue and generate real market activity for the MUTM token. This continuous engagement is one of the reasons analysts are so confident in their crypto predictions for Mutuum Finance (MUTM) becoming a long-term player in decentralized finance.

The demand engine and leaderboard iIncentive

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stated on its official X page that the V1 of the protocol is set to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This first release will include the essential system components, such as the liquidity pool, the mtToken and debt token frameworks, as well as a liquidator bot to ensure the platform remains stable and secure. Users will initially be able to borrow and lend by using ETH or USDT as collateral.

Launching on testnet before the mainnet rollout gives users an early chance to experience how the platform operates. This trial phase helps increase confidence, encourages new users to join, and builds anticipation. As participation grows over time, it can contribute to increasing demand and strengthening the long-term value of the token.

The growth engine behind Mutuum Finance (MUTM) lies in its buy and distribute model. A portion of the platform’s revenue will be used to buy MUTM tokens from the open market. These purchased tokens will then be distributed among users who stake their mtTokens. This structure will make MUTM different from inflation-based reward systems. Rewards will come from real revenue, not from increasing supply.

The logic is simple — more lending and borrowing means more revenue, which leads to more buybacks and more rewards. This cycle creates real utility-driven demand that grows naturally as the platform expands. It connects user participation directly to token performance.

When the platform goes live, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) plans to launch both its product and token listing around the same time. This move will give early participants immediate access to real utility while allowing traders to interact with a live platform from day one. Such synchronized launches are rare and often bring strong trading volume in the early days. It is the kind of market excitement that has driven major DeFi surges in the past.

Community rewards and chainlink oracles

To keep the community active, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will also feature a leaderboard incentive. Each day, users will compete for a $500 MUTM reward pool based on their activity within the ecosystem. This simple yet effective design will keep the community engaged every 24 hours, encouraging consistent participation and growth.

Behind this growth lies a solid safety system. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) will use Chainlink oracle feeds, collateralized loans, and automated liquidation rules to keep the ecosystem stable. The platform will maintain safety margins such as Loan-to-Value ratios up to 87%. This structure will protect lenders while giving borrowers fair access to funds. By combining risk management with real yield, Mutuum will deliver a balanced environment for both sides of the market.

A near-sold presale and what comes next

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is shaping up as one of the strongest defi opportunities of the year. With almost 90% of its Phase 6 allocation already gone, the window for buying at $0.035 is closing fast. The next phase will lift the price to $0.04, which means every token purchased now already carries a built-in 15% upside before the next round starts.

Analysts believe that the project’s mix of lending innovation, community engagement, and buyback-driven tokenomics could make it the next big crypto to explode once it lists on major exchanges. For investors tracking what crypto to invest in during this presale season, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) stands out as a project with both purpose and potential.

With its fast-selling token, real earning features, and continuous demand cycle, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) shows every sign of being more than a passing trend. Once Phase 7 begins and prices rise, today’s buyers could find themselves early in one of the most talked-about crypto projects of 2025 — before the market catches on.

