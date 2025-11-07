Turkey’s threats are futile and cannot stop a project of European interest, Energy Commissioner Dan Jorgensen was quoted as saying on Friday in connection with the Great Sea Interconnector.

Greek MEP Nikolas Farantouris had submitted a question to Jorgensen, calling for the Commission’s clear support and condemnation of Turkish threats.

According to Farantouris, Jorgensen clarified that the Commission fully supports the project and that Turkey’s threats are futile and cannot stop a project of European interest.

He added that the GSI was “a project of strategic importance” and the Commission fully supported it.

Furthermore, he said the Commission was in contact with Greece and Cyprus over the GSI to facilitate the timely implementation of the project.

Regarding Turkey’s threats following events in Kasos, where Turkish forces harassed Greek vessels during manoeuvres, Jorgensen, according to Farantouris, said the Commission attached the utmost importance to ensuring the sovereign rights of member states.

Farantouris said it was clear that the GSI was of strategic importance and must go ahead, and called on the governments of Greece and Cyprus to proceed immediately and ignore Turkish threats.