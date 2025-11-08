Kicking off next week’s events calendar is a concert in Limassol. The municipality, as part of the Classical and Contemporary Inspiration Music Encounters, presents the concert Greatest Opera Moments on Monday featuring soprano Ksenia Belolypetskaya, tenor Andreas Aroditis and pianist Zbyněk Maruška.

Taking place at the Panos Solomonides Municipal Cultural Centre, the evening will offer charming classical music moments to listeners, bringing together an ensemble of musicians for one night only. With free admission, the concert begins at 7.30pm sharp.

The Greatest Opera Moments event promises a captivating journey into the world of opera, with a selection of arias, duets and piano intermezzos that highlight the expressiveness and emotional depth of the lyrical repertoire. The programme includes works by some of the greatest composers such as Puccini, Verdi, Bellini, Donizetti, Gounod, Hahn, Suk and Lehár, offering the audience moments of refined artistry and musical delight.

Greatest Opera Moments

Concert with soprano Ksenia Belolypetskaya, tenor Andreas Aroditis, and pianist Zbyněk Maruška. November 10. Panos Solomonides Municipal Cultural Centre, Limassol. 7.30pm. Free. Tel: 99-298907, 99-683356