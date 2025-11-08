A new cross-border programme, “Inclusive Routes,” has been launched in cooperation with Greece to improve accessibility in forest recreation areas, cultural heritage sites and tourist destinations, the forestry department announced on Friday.

“The measures include the construction and upgrading of trails, improvements to picnic areas, the creation of designated observation points and parking spaces for people with disabilities, as well as the renovation of hospitality and recreation facilities,” the department said.

The project aims to make nature more accessible, particularly for people with disabilities, families with children, the elderly and those with temporary mobility difficulties.

Work will take place in forest recreation areas such as the Platania and Livadi tou Passia picnic sites in the Troodos national forest park, the Kampi loop in the Machairas national forest park, Mavralis in Paphos, the Cape Greco environmental information centre, the Stavros tis Psokas area, and the Athalassa and Limassol national forest parks.

“Inclusive Routes” is being coordinated with five partner organisations from Cyprus and Greece, including the Cyprus Paraplegics Organisation, the municipality of Syros–Ermoupolis, the Limassol district development agency, and the Lesvos local development agency.

The forestry department said the project aims to combine environmental respect with innovative accessibility solutions, allowing natural sites to be enjoyed safely and comfortably by all.

Digital tools will also be introduced to inform the public about the new measures and to support easy search and navigation within forest areas. The department added that it plans to integrate universal design principles into future forest infrastructure to promote both environmental protection and social inclusion.