A fire broke out in a first-floor flat in Nicosia’s old town on Saturday evening, with the fire brigade intervening to rescue three people and a dog.

Three fire engines attended the scene, and the fire was brought under control by 8.22pm.

The people and the dog were rescued from the flat’s balcony, while firefighters doused the flames in water.

The flat is said to have suffered “extensive damage” as a result of the fire, while the building’s lobby and stairwell were also damaged.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is expected in due course.