A 48-year-old man was arrested in Larnaca on suspicion of “interference with judicial proceedings” and issuing threats, among other alleged offences, the police said on Sunday.

The man was arrested on Saturday night, with the police saying the man interfered with judicial proceedings and issued threats on November 3, and that he had also harassed and kept under surveillance another person between September and October, while also threatening them.

The police’s investigation into the matter is ongoing.