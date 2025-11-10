The Ianthi housing project in the Ayios Nicolaos area of Larnaca has been completed, the Cyprus Land Development Organisation (Koag) announced on Monday, with two- and three-bedroom apartments available for sale.

“This is an important residential project that aims to create modern, high-quality and affordable apartments for young families and individuals seeking housing in a central area of Larnaca,” Koag said.

Designed with a focus on quality, ergonomics and energy efficiency, the apartments offer a modern, comfortable and functional living environment, the organisation added.

The first apartments which were delivered to eligible buyers last week, “marked the inclusion of the Ianthi project in the integrated housing solutions that Koag offers.”

Two- and three-bedroom apartments remain available, priced at €153,050 plus VAT and €212,900 plus VAT respectively.

The sale price “includes the installation of a photovoltaic system for each apartment, as well as air conditioning units with both cooling and heating option in all areas of each apartment.”

For more information on the available apartments, eligibility criteria, and application process, interested parties can visit the website or call at 22364695.