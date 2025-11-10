A memorandum of understanding signed on Monday between the Environment Commissioner’s office and the Cyprus National Unesco Committee marked a new chapter in their cooperation.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou, establishes ongoing collaboration through joint working groups and expertise exchange to implement targeted initiatives.

According to an announcement, the memorandum “aims to expand and deepen cooperation […] especially on issues concerning the environment and falling within the Commissioner’s jurisdiction,” with a special focus on Unesco’s principles in education, science, environment, nature and culture.

The document was signed by Environment Commissioner Antonia Theodosiou and Unesco Committee President Marina Solomou Ieronymidou.

Planned activities include organising joint events and training on environmental and cultural topics, as well as sharing expertise related to Cyprus’ participation in international Unesco programmes and studies.

The partnership also seeks to strengthen networks that integrate natural and cultural heritage within a unified framework for protection and management.

The two bodies said the memorandum “reflects the shared vision […] for building a society that respects and protects the environment, promotes education and culture, and invests in knowledge and cooperation as prerequisites for sustainable development and citizens’ prosperity.”

The signing of the memorandum was welcomed by Kassianidou as “a strategically significant step for linking cultural policy with social responsibility and sustainability.”

“At the core of the ministry’s strategic goals is the integration of sustainable development principles and climate awareness into every aspect of cultural life-from museums, libraries and exhibitions to theatre stages, festivals and artist communities,” she explained.

Theodosiou described the memorandum as “an important step towards strengthening environmental education, knowledge and citizens’ awareness on issues of natural environment protection and animal welfare.”

Ieronymidou said the agreement formalises “an already close and especially creative cooperation, based on shared values and objectives.”

She added that the partnership’s focus was on “the protection of the environment and the promotion of sustainable development,” and on linking “culture and the environment, climate change and sustainable management of natural resources.”