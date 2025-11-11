The cabinet approved measures on Tuesday to combat antimicrobial resistance and hospital infections, which health minister Michalis Damianos described as “one of the most serious threats to patient safety and public health in our country”.

“According to recent data, Cyprus, similarly to other EU countries, has a high consumption of antibiotics and high rates of antimicrobial resistance, which requires immediate and systematic control,” he added.

Damianos stated that ministry’s goal is the prevention and control of hospital infections, the rational planning of antibiotic use and the implementation of comprehensive control programmes.

The measures will include the establishment and operation of local infection control committees and antibiotic logistics teams in both public and private hospitals, aiming at preventing and controlling hospital infections.

“All public and private hospitals will be required to register on the national platform, Biocare, which collects data on hospital infections and hospital use of antimicrobials,” he said.

The platform at this stage, he added, will monitor compliance with hand hygiene and quality indicators of organisation and infrastructure, to ensure effective management of antimicrobial resistance and hospital infections.