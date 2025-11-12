As Larnaca Biennale continues to unravel a diverse programme of artistic happenings, it spreads a web of creativity across Larnaca city and Athienou.

In the upcoming weeks, the parallel events programme brings further events – cinematic evenings, live music tracing moments in time and new mini exhibitions where children and the local community become artists.

With thousands of visitors already, Larnaca Biennale is experiencing its biggest edition yet. Reflecting on the experience so far, curator Sana López Abellán comments: “I am thrilled by the way the public is responding. To witness the ideas I envisioned for this Biennale come alive through the eyes and emotions of so many visitors fills me with pleasure. The conversations, the quiet moments of reflection, and the curiosity that each encounter sparks show me that the message I hoped to convey is reaching people in ways that feel both intimate and collective at the same time.”

Still from the film Crossing

Two cinema evenings are fast approaching, curated by the Larnaka Cinema Society which will present a selection of feature films that align with the Larnaca Biennale’s 2025 theme ‘Along Lines and Traces’. With a short films night just passed, the remaining screenings will start at 8.30pm at the Larnaca Municipal Theatre G.Lykourgos and will be followed by 15-minute discussions.

November 17’s feature film, The Beast is a 2023 romance, science fiction film directed by Bertrand Bonello. It is a cinematic exploration of the complex relationship between human emotions and artificial intelligence, inspired by Henry James’ story The Beast in the Jungle (1903). The Beast raises important ethical questions about the future of human identity. It had its world premiere at the 2023 Venice Film Festival and was described by the Guardian as “a unique cinematic experience”.

The next cinema night on November 24 showcases the 2024 drama film Crossing, directed by Levan Akin. In a moving story about two reluctant strangers who transcend distances to find love in the bustling city of Istanbul, the film questions what it means to transcend boundaries – both internally and ideologically.

In the penultimate week of Larnaca Biennale 2025, the programme’s only live music project takes centre stage. Stournari Street on November 21 at Savino Live is a live music project which connects the city with artists and the Greek music scene across the ages.

The performance takes inspiration from Athen’s Stournari Street a straight street which passes by Exarchia Square, the Polytechnic, the theatres along Patission Street, the Ministry of Health and ends at Acharnon Avenue, next to the outcasts of Vathis Square.

There, restless people walk: citizens, artists, scientists, refugees, migrants and students. There, social struggles, marches and clashes have unfolded in the name of a better and fairer world.

Nikos Bardis on electric guitar (Diafana Krina), Antonis Nomikos on percussion (The Absorbus Machine) and Giorgos Laggouretos on vocals and acoustic guitar (Magic De Spell, Ypothesi X) form the Stournari Street Band and present a programme of beloved songs.

Stournari band

Music by Nikolas Asimos, En Plo, Pavlos Sidiropoulos, Trypes and Mousikes Taxiarhies – unexpected adaptations and their own compositions – will fill Savino Live for just one night. With a free approach, they create a second reading of the songs in an improvisational manner, constructing soundscapes with the extroverted and entertaining moments of the programme.

On the following day, November 22, the final educational workshop of the Larnaca Biennale children’s programme The Art of Together will take place at the Larnaca Municipal Market.

Titled Box of Metamorphosis, the workshop will invite young artists to explore imagination through the power of objects. Using play, collaboration and storytelling, they create small stage scenes, transforming everyday items into magical elements, while fostering creativity and freedom of expression.

The creations to come out of the whole duration of the educational programme, which spanned through six different workshops, will come together in a collective artistic installation at the Municipal Market of Larnaca, inviting the public to interact and continue the ‘journey’ of creation, bringing life and continuity beyond the exhibition space.

A day before the fourth edition of Larnaca Biennale concludes, the Kallinikeio Municipal Museum Athienou celebrates the creations of students and community members. Bringing culture, creativity and community together, the Traces of Our Heritage – Designing for a Cause exhibition and award ceremony on November 27 showcases the work of children and adults who designed magnets, postcards, t-shirts and other small products inspired by local culture, history and traditions.

The initiative encouraged makers to create designs that reflect the rich heritage of the area such as local landscapes, historical landmarks, traditional crafts and cultural symbols, using a blend of modern and traditional artistic styles to represent the community’s values and cultural significance.

The final products serve as beautiful reminders of the local heritage while contributing to a meaningful cause, leaving a positive impact on both the community and the elders’ home.

Meanwhile, the exhibition spaces of Larnaca Biennale 2025 continue showcasing the works of over 100 artists from across the world.

Curator Sana López Abellán shares: “This Biennale has become a complete experience of the city. Each artwork finds its rhythm within the streets, the architecture, and the everyday life surrounding it. The city itself and the district, have become part of the narrative, transforming into a living space where art and life intertwine seamlessly. Watching people move through these spaces, discovering meaning in unexpected corners, has been one of the most fulfilling aspects of this journey.”

Film Screenings

Film nights by the Larnaka Cinema Society. Parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2025. November 17, 24. Larnaca Municipal Theatre G.Lykourgos, Larnaca. 8.30pm. Free. www.biennalelarnaca.com/event/film-screenings-larnaca-cinema-society

Stournari Street

Live music project by Bardis (Diafana Krina), Antonis Nomikos (The Absorbus Machine) and Giorgos Laggouretos (Magic De Spell, Ypothesi X). Parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2025. November 21. Savino Live, Larnaca. 9.30pm-11.30pm. €10. www.biennalelarnaca.com/event/stournari-street

The Art of Together – Box of Metamorphosis

Last children’s workshop. Educational workshop by Theodora Andreou. Parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2025. November 22. Municipal Market of Larnaca. 9am-11am. www.biennalelarnaca.com/event/the-art-of-together/2025-11-22

Traces of Our Heritage – Designing for a Cause

Exhibition and awards ceremony showing the creations of children and adults. Parallel event of Larnaca Biennale 2025. November 27. Kallinikeio Municipal Museum, Athienou. 7pm-8pm. www.biennalelarnaca.com/event/traces-of-our-heritage