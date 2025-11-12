Greek airline Aegean posted strong financial and operational results for the first nine months of 2025, with consolidated revenue reaching €1.43 billion, a 4 per cent rise compared with the same period last year.

According to the announcement, the airline carried 13.2 million passengers, up 5 per cent year-on-year, out of a total of 16 million available seats, including 7.7 million international passengers and 5.5 million domestics.

Earnings before interest taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at €356.6 million, marking an 8 per cent increase, while profit before tax reached €194.7 million, up 14 per cent.

Profit after tax totalled €148m, representing a 12 per cent rise compared with the first nine months of 2024.

The company achieved this performance despite higher regulatory costs from reduced free CO2 emission allowances and the use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which together created an additional €32m burden. Even so, lower fuel prices partly offset the impact.

In the third quarter alone, Aegean offered 6.6 million seats, 5 per cent more than in the same period last year, and carried 5.6 million passengers, up 6 per cent.

Domestic traffic rose by 7 per cent and international by 5 per cent, with the load factor improving slightly to 84.3 per cent, supported by the gradual introduction of larger A321neo aircraft.

Third-quarter consolidated revenue reached €647.1m. The company’s EBITDA increased 10 per cent to €200.4m, while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 8 per cent to €147.7m.

Pre-tax profit stood at €128.7m and profit after tax at €100.4m, both down 7 per cent due to the partial recovery of the US dollar, which affected the valuation of aircraft lease liabilities.

As of September 30, 2025, Aegean’s cash, cash equivalents and financial investments amounted to €1.04bn, including €304.2m in financial investments and €4.6m in restricted deposits.

CEO Dimitrios Gerogiannis said 2025 is proving to be “another year of growth and confirmation of our company’s momentum.”

He noted that demand for air travel “remains strong, with increased participation from both Greek passengers and visitors to our country,” while passenger confidence continues to strengthen thanks to “steady investments in our product and services.”

He added that “results and operating and net profitability indicators are particularly positive for our industry,” and that the “strong acceptance of the recent bond issue by the investment market further strengthens our growth momentum.”

Gerogiannis also referred to the challenges of the summer, including delays caused by air traffic restrictions across Europe, as well as ongoing preventive checks on the GTF engines of AEGEAN’s new aircraft.

“According to the most recent update from Pratt & Whitney, we estimate that the inspection cycle will take another 30 months to complete,” he said. Currently, 12 aircraft are out of service, with a gradual reduction expected from autumn 2026.

“Within this framework of restrictions, the efforts of our people, combined with the positive results of the company, acquire even greater value,” he said, praising staff commitment.

For the fourth quarter, Aegean plans to offer 4.9 million available seats, a 9 per cent increase, by boosting capacity on both domestic and international routes and adding new connections mainly to the Middle East.

During 2025, the company expanded its fleet with six new aircraft, five Airbus A320/321neo and one ATR 72-600, two of which, an A321neo and an ATR72-600, were financed entirely from free cash flow.