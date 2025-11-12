After the success of Beon in Paphos and in Belgrade, Serbia, INEX is bringing its famous active offices to a unique new location, this time in Limassol.

One of the coastal city’s most recognisable buildings, the former Bank of Cyprus in Mesa Geitonia, has been completely transformed. The façade has kept its history, but everything inside is brand new — modern, smart and built for today’s way of working.

Beon Limassol is a full-service office. Top-quality renovation, smart systems, advanced technologies, ergonomic furniture and full building management. All occupants need is a laptop and they can start work. Even parking isn’t a problem – there’s a huge underground space for many cars.

On the ground floor, Ray Kitchen & Bar adds life to the building, providing a natural meeting point for morning coffee, lunch breaks or evening drinks.

It’s a smart, flexible environment built to make work easier. Adaptive serviced offices for teams of different sizes, meeting rooms ready for hybrid work, zones for focus and collaboration and shared spaces to take a break or connect with others.

Everything, from lighting and climate to access systems, works intelligently in the background so people can focus on what matters. Grow, downsize or adjust as needed, without leaving the building.

Furthermore: with cross-access between Beon Paphos and Beon Limassol, members can work from either location seamlessly, benefitting from the same standards, systems and Beon experience.

As in Paphos, Beon Limassol is about community. Talks, workshops and networking events bring together people from tech, business and the creative world. It’s a place to meet, share ideas and build something new together.

Limassol has always been the business heart of Cyprus; now it has a building that aligns with that pulse. From startups to established companies, this is a place for those moving forward.

Beon began in Paphos, grew in Serbia, and now arrives in Limassol – with a new standard for modern work.