Cypriot beverage-maker KEO has completed a major technological upgrade at its brewery in Limassol, installing six new high-spec fermentation and maturation tanks.

According to the company, this is “part of its drive to enhance product quality and improve customer satisfaction”.

“The towering structures, which now dominate the entrance to KEO’s brewery, mark one of the company’s largest infrastructure investments in recent years,” the company added.

Four of the tanks stand 17 metres high with a diameter of 4.5 metres and a capacity of 1,600 hectolitres each.

Two smaller tanks, each eight metres tall with a diameter of 2.3 metres, have a capacity of 150 hectolitres and are designed for the production of specialty beers that require precision and detailed monitoring throughout the brewing process.

The tanks were built to strict German manufacturing standards and are equipped with an advanced automation and monitoring system that digitally supervises the fermentation and maturation processes in real time.

Through this system, key parameters such as temperature, pressure, and carbon dioxide levels are tracked continuously, ensuring that brewing conditions remain stable and controlled.

With automated measurement and regulation instruments, brewers can maintain consistent conditions at every stage of production, guaranteeing maximum uniformity and quality in the final product.

The installation also includes an automatic cleaning and sterilisation system that operates without human intervention.

This eco-friendly process, aligned with KEO’s sustainability commitments, ensures optimal hygiene and reduces water and energy consumption.

The brewery’s technical team said the precision, automation, and consistency achieved with the new equipment ensure a beer that maintains its stability and brings out its full aroma and flavour.

“This investment is not just about upgrading equipment but about strengthening the consistency, sustainability, and taste experience that define KEO’s products,” the company said.

The addition of these advanced tanks places KEO’s production facilities on par with some of Europe’s most technologically sophisticated breweries.

The company said the upgrade represents “a major step forward in modernising the brewing process and maintaining the highest standards of quality in Cypriot beer production”.