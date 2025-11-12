Cypriot diners are getting friendlier service and cleaner restaurants this year, but they’re also paying wildly different prices depending on location.

The Cyprus Consumers Association’s (CCA) latest survey of catering establishments, based on 200 surveys made using the “mystery-shopper” method across all provinces between May and September 2025, found good service levels and improved cleanliness. However, staff training and toilet hygiene remain problem areas.

Prices for common items differ significantly. Water ranges from €1 to €4.50, though unbottled water is often free. Soft drinks cost between €1.50 and €5, while beer can reach €6.70.

Salads for 2-4 people vary from €3.50 to €15, chips from €3 to €8, and chicken dishes range €13 to €25. Pork prices span €7.50 to €25.80, with lamb showing the biggest difference, from €14 up to €30.

Appetisers cost €15 to €25 per person, fish appetisers up to €28, and shrimp plates from €13.10 to €28.

Platters now range between €29 and €42, while pizzas cost €15 to €20.

Compared to 2024, some prices in several of the categories have risen, and some restaurants are cutting portion sizes or ingredient quality to control costs.

Evaluators found that some establishments still use adulterated products, such as halloumi or olive oil, to cut costs, though a slight improvement was noted in 2025 compared to previous years.

Most issues, the survey finds, stem from untrained, unprofessional staff, but progress was seen in faster service and waiter courtesy.

To address lingering issues, the CCA urges closer cooperation between the deputy ministry of tourism and consumer groups to improve training, hygiene, and price transparency.

“Improving the image of catering establishments,” the association stresses, “is an integral part of the effort to upgrade the visitor experience and strengthen the competitiveness of Cypriot tourism.”