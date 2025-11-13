Christmas lights, music, smiles, genuine warmth and lots of love will fill the stores of Alphamega Hypermarkets in Engomi, Kapsalos and Paphos Aphrodite during the simultaneous Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, being organised by the chain for yet another year.

On Saturday, November 22, friends of Alphamega Hypermarkets will become part of the chain’s biggest Christmas event of the year, offering a first taste of this year’s holiday to children and adults alike.

The stores are putting up their festive decorations, welcoming visitors from 3pm with plenty of surprises, delicious treats and beverages, games and activities for all ages. The simultaneous lighting of the Christmas trees at 5.45pm will, of course, be the highlight of the event, marking the beginning of the most wonderful time of the year.

This year‘s event is set to be more spectacular than ever, with surprises, gifts, fun and simultaneous live broadcasting from all stores via Live Link. At our Engomi store, the magic will come to life with the arrival of Santa Claus on Coca Cola’s Christmas truck, who will spread joy and gifts to all children.

And since Christmas wouldn’t be complete without delicious treats and a playful mood, renowned chef Christina Christofi and the beloved Spyros Ntougias will host the first screening of this year’s Alphamega Hypermarkets Christmas commercial during a fun-filled cooking battle full of playful twists. Our little friends will also be invited to join a melomakarona-baking workshop with Chef Christina, to create their own festive masterpieces.

The evening will go on with a screening of the movie Arthur Christmas at 6.45pm, inviting the whole family to enjoy it. All you need to bring is your festive and happy mood and we’ll take care of the popcorn and the blankets!

The holiday atmosphere will also fill the stores of Alphamega Hypermarkets Kapsalos and Paphos-Aphrodite with toys, face painting, balloon creations and plenty of treats. Santa Claus will hand out gifts and take photos with his little friends, while the music will lift the spirts, bringing the three cities together in a dazzling Christmas celebration.

The holidays are more special when shared. At Alphamega Hypermarkets, we experience the magic of Christmas together!