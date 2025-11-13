Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) is launching its new campaign for the latest generation of Shell V-Power fuels, Shell’s most advanced fuels designed with next-generation cleaning technology that removes 100 per cent of deposits from critical engine parts and prevents their future build-up.*

With their advanced formulation, Shell V-Power fuels maximise engine performance and deliver more power and faster acceleration with every fill and on every drive.

The campaign features a humorous and distinctly Cypriot concept, brought to life through the collaboration of two popular actors, Michalis Sofokleous and Elena Efstathiou. In the TV ad, Michalis drives his mother-in-law to the airport in a ride filled with humour, authentic Cypriot expressions, and a touch of tension.

Everything, however, ends well, thanks to the power and efficiency of the latest generation Shell V-Power fuels that, as Michalis’ mother-in-law humorously puts it, “make the engine stronger”, highlighting in a witty way the difference that Shell’s cutting-edge fuel technology makes.

The campaign’s central message is clear: “Performance you feel, kilometres you gain”.

Coral Cyprus invites drivers to experience the latest generation of Shell V-Power fuels via exclusive weekly offers:

Every Monday: Special price for Shell V-Power 98 octane, which maximises engine performance and delivers faster acceleration when you need it. *

Every Thursday: Special price for Shell V-Power Diesel for optimum engine performance, fuel economy, and unmatched protection against corrosion and wear.*

The new ad campaign reinforces Shell’s position as a benchmark for quality, innovation and performance, while comically portraying the authentic, everyday driving experience of Cypriots.

Through the distinctive performances of the two protagonists, the audience connects with a familiar, light-hearted story that highlights the power of the latest generation of Shell V-Power fuels, designed to deliver the performance every engine deserves.

At the same time, Coral Cyprus continues to expand its network with new service stations, offering comprehensive services and a top-tier customer experience. A recent example is the new Shell service station in Lakatamia, which is already serving local drivers with the renowned quality and reliability of Shell.

About Coral Cyprus

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies.

Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of over 40 fuel stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while also investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social well-being in Cyprus.

Find your nearest Shell station and feel the difference of the cutting-edge technology of Shell V-Power fuels at: www.shell.com.cy/fuels-oils-and-coolants/station-locator

*Actual benefits & performance may vary. See www.shell.com.cy/fuels-oils-and-coolants/shell-fuels.html for more information.