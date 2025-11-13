A major water pipe burst in Limassol on Thursday, leaving large parts of the city without water, with repair teams working to restore the supply within the next few hours.

According to the Limassol water board, the damage has affected several central and residential areas. The disruption extends across the area south of Spyros Kyprianou avenue, east of Archbishop Makarios I avenue, and west of the same avenue from Mesa Yitonia road. It also affects the northern parts of Poulia, Valtetsiou, Picasso, Andrea Zappa, Mozart, and Aristomenous streets.

Crews from the Limassol district local government organisation have been deployed since Thursday morning to repair the damaged pipe. The work is being carried out intensively, and the restoration is expected to be completed before the afternoon, the water board said in a statement.

Authorities have urged residents in the affected areas to use water sparingly until the supply is fully restored.