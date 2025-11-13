Cooperation is possible even when negotiations are paused, Unficyp spokesperson Aleem Siddique said on Wednesday, highlighting the United Nations’ ongoing efforts in Cyprus.

Under the auspices of UNDP Cyprus, a press briefing was held at the Ledra Palace to showcase the UN’s role in fostering bi-communal cooperation across the island.

“The UN’s work here is a team effort,” Siddique said, pointing to the coordination between UNDP Cyprus, Unficyp, and the Good Offices Mission. “These efforts aren’t just about the future,” he added. “They’re about how Cypriots live and work together today.”

UNDP Cyprus Head of Office Jakhongir Khaydarov said the agency’s mission is rooted in building trust, promoting cooperation, and advancing sustainable development.

“Our work is guided by a simple truth: sustainable development and peace go hand in hand,” he said. “When communities collaborate – preserving shared heritage, improving local infrastructure, and strengthening dialogue – they build not only better lives, but also a foundation for lasting peace and trust.”

Khaydarov cited the Bicommunal Technical Committee on Cultural Heritage as a key example. Supported by the European Union, the committee has helped restore more than 200 shared sites over the past 15 years, while engaging thousands of people through community events, youth initiatives, and a digital heritage platform.

Infrastructure and environmental cooperation have also expanded through EU-funded programmes.

Since 2018, the Local Infrastructure Facility has supported more than 20 projects across the island, ranging from wastewater management and renewable energy to health and social development.

Achievements include an 840-kilowatt solar system in Nicosia, the multicultural Kormakitis Centre, and new green space initiatives such as the Pedieos River/Kanlidere project, aimed at improving biodiversity and public access.

Since 2008, the EU-backed support facility has aided 13 bi-communal technical committees covering areas such as the environment, culture and health.

Comprising nearly 50 per cent women, these committees have achieved tangible results – from facilitating vaccine transfers during the Covid-19 pandemic to establishing a permanent electricity interconnection between both sides.

UN diplomatic efforts also continue through the Good Offices Mission, active since 1964 and central to promoting dialogue.

The mission’s coordinator, Sergiy Illarionov, noted increased engagement since 2023 under the Secretary-General’s personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin.

New trust-building initiatives include youth programmes, demining projects, cultural restoration, and discussions on additional crossing points.

“It is clear that achieving these initiatives will take persistence, some creativity, and most of all a willingness to compromise,” Illarionov said.

Unficyp’s civil affairs section has also been working to connect communities through partnerships with civil society, youth and women’s groups.

Chief of civil affairs Abimbola Aina said these efforts support UN Security Council Resolutions 1325 and 2250 on Women, Peace and Security, and Youth, Peace and Security.

The UN Youth Champions for Environment and Peace programme has engaged 142 young leaders and more than 800 participants, while the “Building Bridges” initiative has connected over 1,000 entrepreneurs.

Among its successes is the Fashion Heritage Network Cyprus, where young designers collaborate across communities, blending creativity with reconciliation.

“Every partnership, every shared initiative, and every conversation contributes to what Cypriots are building together,” Aina said – “a more peaceful, resilient, and united island.”