Citizens in Limassol can now pay their water and sewerage bills through local post offices and selected supermarkets, the Limassol district government (EOA) announced on Thursday.

EOA Limassol president Yiannis Tsouloftas said the collaboration with Cyprus post marks an important step towards modernising services.

He added that the move enhances cooperation between public bodies and provides citizens with more options, easier access and less inconvenience in their daily lives.

Under the agreement, residents can settle their bills either in cash or by credit card at Limassol post office and the Agros community post office.

From December, the service will expand across the island to all post offices, further improving accessibility for the public.

EOA Limassol general director Socrates Metaxas highlighted the installation of self-service payment machines in AlphaMega supermarkets in Linopetra, Kolossi, and Trimiklini, as well as at the Lysiotis supermarket.

He confirmed that more machines will be set up in other supermarkets in the near future.

The press conference was attended by Tsouloftas, Metaxas, and deputy director of the postal services department Pavlos Pavlides, who presented the initiative under the slogan “We pay more easily, we are served better.”

The scheme allows residents to choose between traditional post office payments and automated supermarket machines, aiming to reduce queues and make bill payments more convenient.