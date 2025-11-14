Larnaca’s renovated Ermou street is set to open to the public on November 19, almost one month earlier than planned, Larnaca mayor Andreas Vyras confirmed on Friday.

The works on the street were completed in advance following coordination between the municipality and the contractor. The mayor said the sections of Ermou and Gladstonos streets had been scheduled for completion on December 15, but the timetable was brought forward.

He stated that Ermou street will reopen next Wednesday and will also be decorated for Christmas. He explained that the early opening is expected to support the city’s commercial centre in the run-up to the festive season.

According to the mayor, visitors and shopkeepers will see a clear difference in the area after the completion of the required works. He stressed that the project had been challenging.

Vyras said the decision to upgrade the historic commercial centre was difficult but necessary, as it was the only way to secure its future. He acknowledged the disruption caused to businesses and the public but said the long-term benefits for the city centre were significant.

He added that such large-scale works often involve unexpected issues. He said the municipality had worked closely with the contractor to resolve problems as they emerged, helping the project stay within the adjusted schedule.

The mayor said that serious infrastructure concerns were uncovered during the works, particularly on Zinonos Kitieos and Kosma Lysioti streets. He said electricity installations dating back to the 1960s were found in very poor condition and posed potential safety risks.

He emphasised that alongside visible improvements, new underground systems for electricity, telecommunications, sewerage and water supplies were essential to prevent future failures.

Vyras also asked residents for continued patience as the remaining phases progress. He urged the public to support local shopkeepers, describing them as central to the life of the city. He encouraged people to visit the commercial centre, walk through the upgraded areas and help businesses recover from the disruption.

When asked about financial support for shopkeepers, the mayor said current legislation allows the municipality to suspend municipal taxes related to the affected period. He said this measure had already been decided.

On parking, Vyras said the project removes on-street spaces to create wider pavements for pedestrians, families and people with disabilities. He said that several private and municipal car parks in the area remain available for visitors.

He also confirmed that shading structures for the upgraded streets have been ordered and will be installed in about three months.

New urban equipment will also be placed, and LED lighting has already been fitted as part of the modernisation plan.