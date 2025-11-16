The euro area recorded a trade in goods surplus of €19.4 billion with the rest of the world in September 2025, compared with €12.9 billion in September 2024.

Exports from the euro area rose to €256.6 billion, an increase of 7.7 per cent compared with September 2024, when they stood at €238.2 billion.

Imports from the rest of the world amounted to €237.1 billion, up by 5.3 per cent from €225.3 billion in September 2024.

In September 2025, the euro area balance showed a substantial improvement compared with August 2025, with the overall surplus rising from €1.9 billion to €19.4 billion.

This growth was primarily driven by a significant rise in the chemicals surplus, which surged from €17.9 billion in August 2025 to €29.1 billion in September 2025.

Compared with September 2024, the euro area balance increased by €6.5 billion, largely due to the chemicals and related products, whose surplus rose from €22.3 billion in September 2024 to €29.1 billion in September 2025.

From January to September 2025, the euro area recorded a surplus of €128.7 billion, compared with €134.3 billion in the same period of 2024.

During the first nine months of 2025, euro area exports to the rest of the world rose to €2 204.2 billion, an increase of 3.1 per cent compared with January to September 2024.

Imports rose to €2 075.5 billion, up by 3.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Intra-euro area trade increased to €1 961.6 billion in January to September 2025, up by 1.7 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

The European Union recorded a trade in goods surplus of €16.3 billion with the rest of the world in September 2025, compared with €9.5 billion in September 2024.

Extra-EU exports rose to €228.2 billion, up by 6.9 per cent compared with September 2024, when they were €213.6 billion.

Imports from the rest of the world stood at €211.9 billion, up by 3.8 per cent from €204.1 billion in September 2024.

In September 2025, the EU balance improved significantly compared with August 2025, shifting from a deficit of €-4.5 billion to a surplus of €16.3 billion.

This turnaround was mainly driven by a substantial increase in the chemicals sector, with the surplus rising from €15.4 billion in August 2025 to €26.9 billion in September 2025.

Compared with September 2024, the EU balance improved by €6.8 billion, largely due to chemicals and related products, whose surplus increased from €20.1 billion in September 2024 to €26.9 billion in September 2025.

However, the surplus for machinery and vehicles products decreased, dropping from €16.4 billion in September 2024 to €13.8 billion in September 2025.

From January to September 2025, the EU recorded a surplus of €104.3 billion, compared with €113.0 billion in the same period of 2024.

During the first nine months of 2025, extra-EU exports rose to €1 986.7 billion, an increase of 3.0 per cent compared with January to September 2024.

Imports increased to €1 882.4 billion, up by 3.6 per cent compared with the same period in 2024.

Intra-EU trade rose to €3 082.8 billion in January to September 2025, up by 2.1 per cent compared with January to September 2024.

Seasonally adjusted data for September 2025 showed that euro area exports increased by 4.7 per cent, while imports grew by 1.3 per cent compared with August 2025.

The seasonally adjusted euro area balance was €18.7 billion, up from €10.6 billion in August 2025.

In the EU, seasonally adjusted exports increased by 4.5 per cent, while imports rose by 0.5 per cent compared with August 2025.

The seasonally adjusted EU balance was €15.6 billion, an increase from €7.3 billion in August 2025.

During July to September 2025, euro area exports to non-euro area countries fell by 0.2 per cent, while imports declined by 0.7 per cent.

Intra-euro area trade rose by 0.9 per cent during the same period.

For the EU, exports to non-EU countries decreased by 0.8 per cent, while imports fell by 1.3 per cent.

Finally, Eurostat reported that intra-EU trade increased by 0.8 per cent during July to September 2025.