All caravans and camping setups must be removed from the Platania campsite by December 15 to allow upgrade works to proceed, the forestry department announced on Monday.

The works aim to modernise and improve the site’s infrastructure, including clearly marking designated areas for caravans and tents and strengthening fire-protection measures.

Operations at the campsite have been suspended since November 5 and will remain closed until the renovation of its forest recreation facilities is completed.