Cyprus is expected to increase subsidies to farmers by up to 25 per cent by the end of the year. This was announced as President Nikos Christodoulides received the 2025 annual report of the Cyprus Agricultural Payments Organisation (Capo).

Christodoulides reiterated his administration’s dedication to boosting the primary sector’s contribution to GDP.

The president also heralded the success of rural festivals promoting Cypriot products as well as the impressive participation of young farmers in agriculture programmes funded through the European Union’s common agricultural policy (CAP).

Capo commissioner Andreas Kyprianou in turn reported that the organisation has provided €2.27 billion in subsidies since its inception and credited recent increases to stronger coordination with the government.

He also praised the government’s rapid response to the recent devastating fires in rural Limassol and highlighted the broad engagement of the agricultural sector with government programs.

Ahead of Cyprus assuming the EU Council presidency in 45 days, Christodoulides assured that of the many key challenges, negotiations on the common agricultural policy shall be of paramount importance. He stressed that while the EU must address new priorities such as defence, security and migration, funding for agriculture shall be imperative during his tenure.

The president cautioned that Cyprus cannot afford to lose any further EU funding and commended Capo for its near-100 per cent absorption rate of European funds, making it one of the best-performing agencies nationwide.