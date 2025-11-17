House president Annita Demetriou met on Monday with China’s outgoing Ambassador to Cyprus, Liu Yantao, praising his contribution to strengthening bilateral ties.

Demetriou thanked Liu for the close cooperation between parliament and the Chinese Embassy throughout his term, commending his role in deepening political dialogue and advancing Sino-Cypriot relations.

She underlined China’s continued support for the current efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue in line with UN resolutions, calling this position vital as negotiations intensify.

Liu reaffirmed that Beijing, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, will maintain firm backing for a comprehensive settlement.

Demetriou also reiterated Cyprus’s commitment to the “One China–One Cyprus” principle and highlighted the constructive stance both countries share on multilateralism, international law and the UN Charter. Liu expressed appreciation for Cyprus’s longstanding solidarity and its active contribution to the strengthening of dialogue between both China and the EU.

Both sides acknowledged the upgrade of bilateral relations to a strategic partnership since 2021 as a milestone that has given significant impetus to cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

With Cyprus on the cusp of assuming the EU Council presidency, Demetriou reinforced that the country will continue the vital work of enhancing Sino-European cooperation amid complex global challenges.